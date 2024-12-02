241215-N-KA812-1031 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 15, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 15. USS Harry S. Truman is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 01:42
|Photo ID:
|8801916
|VIRIN:
|241215-N-KA812-1031
|Resolution:
|4933x7399
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, USCENTCOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Harry S. Truman Strike Group Enters U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility
No keywords found.