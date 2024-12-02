Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI

    Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI

    LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Michigan National Guard

    Jared Swoape, Hayden Swoape, and Skylar Swoape pose with their mother Amber At the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy on Dec 14., 2024. (US Army photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 07:13
    VIRIN: 241214-A-WX809-8864
    Location: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI

    Challenge
    National Guard
    MYCA

