Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Youth Challenge Academy held a graduation ceremony on Dec 14,

2024. Graduation is always a great day for the academy, but this one had something very special

about it. Class 51 graduated a group of three brothers from Sturgis, Mich. All three boys graduated

from the academy with top honors.



“As their mother, of course I am super proud! It’s hard to believe all three of my boys were gone

at the same time going through this program. It is not an easy program, and the things they have

accomplished make me so happy for them.” Said Amber Bluntschly, the boy’s mom. “I am very excited

to have them back home, and excited to see where they choose to go next in their journey”.



Skylar Swoape, age 18, Jared Swoape, age 17, and Hayden Swoape, age 16, are part of a 118 student

class that consisted of cadets from across the state, hailing from 44 different counties: Alger,

Allegan, Antrim, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Clinton,

Crawford, Eaton, Genesee, Grand Traverse, Houghton, Huron, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo,

Kent, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Marquette, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Oscoda,

Otsego, Ottawa, Presque Isle, Saginaw, Shiawassee, St. Clair, St. Joseph, Van Buren, Washtenaw,

Wayne and Wexford.



“Honestly the program is mostly mental. The hardest part is P.T. (physical training). If you get

your head in the right place is easy to succeed, and my cadre was awesome helping me get there,”

said Jared Swope.



The voluntary academy is a cost-free alternative education program which offers at-risk youth the

opportunity to change their future. As part of the curriculum, cadets participate in drill and

ceremony formations, meet physical fitness standards, perform community service and receive

classroom instruction.



Haden Swope stated, “Pre-challenge was hard but once you decide to put the work in, it gets better.

I also got my high school diploma and have a job waiting back home.”



All three Swope boys plan on joining the Michigan Army National Guard.



Of the 118 anticipated graduates in this cycle, 98 earned their high school diploma while the

remaining cadets will continue their academic pursuits toward earning their high school diploma

upon their return home. Over the past 22 weeks, cadets have performed more than 5,700 hours of

community service to help individuals and organizations in the Battle Creek area. The Academy has

now graduated over 5,000 students.



The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy educates, trains, and mentors at-risk youth in a

quasi-military environment at no cost to participants, giving young people the skills to become

productive and responsible citizens. Applying the military model to alternative education, the

Academy promotes competency development through academic opportunities, life skills, and vocational

preparation.



Class #52 will begin on Jan. 12, 2025 and the MYCA is encouraging interested cadets

and families to submit their application as quickly as possible here: Admissions Process.



For more information, contact Jayme Ham at 269-968-1397 or Joan Miller at 269-968-

1368.

