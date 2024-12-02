Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.14.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Michigan National Guard

    LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Youth Challenge Academy held a graduation ceremony on Dec 14,
    2024. Graduation is always a great day for the academy, but this one had something very special
    about it. Class 51 graduated a group of three brothers from Sturgis, Mich. All three boys graduated
    from the academy with top honors.

    “As their mother, of course I am super proud! It’s hard to believe all three of my boys were gone
    at the same time going through this program. It is not an easy program, and the things they have
    accomplished make me so happy for them.” Said Amber Bluntschly, the boy’s mom. “I am very excited
    to have them back home, and excited to see where they choose to go next in their journey”.

    Skylar Swoape, age 18, Jared Swoape, age 17, and Hayden Swoape, age 16, are part of a 118 student
    class that consisted of cadets from across the state, hailing from 44 different counties: Alger,
    Allegan, Antrim, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Clinton,
    Crawford, Eaton, Genesee, Grand Traverse, Houghton, Huron, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo,
    Kent, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Marquette, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Oscoda,
    Otsego, Ottawa, Presque Isle, Saginaw, Shiawassee, St. Clair, St. Joseph, Van Buren, Washtenaw,
    Wayne and Wexford.

    “Honestly the program is mostly mental. The hardest part is P.T. (physical training). If you get
    your head in the right place is easy to succeed, and my cadre was awesome helping me get there,”
    said Jared Swope.

    The voluntary academy is a cost-free alternative education program which offers at-risk youth the
    opportunity to change their future. As part of the curriculum, cadets participate in drill and
    ceremony formations, meet physical fitness standards, perform community service and receive
    classroom instruction.

    Haden Swope stated, “Pre-challenge was hard but once you decide to put the work in, it gets better.
    I also got my high school diploma and have a job waiting back home.”

    All three Swope boys plan on joining the Michigan Army National Guard.

    Of the 118 anticipated graduates in this cycle, 98 earned their high school diploma while the
    remaining cadets will continue their academic pursuits toward earning their high school diploma
    upon their return home. Over the past 22 weeks, cadets have performed more than 5,700 hours of
    community service to help individuals and organizations in the Battle Creek area. The Academy has
    now graduated over 5,000 students.

    The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy educates, trains, and mentors at-risk youth in a
    quasi-military environment at no cost to participants, giving young people the skills to become
    productive and responsible citizens. Applying the military model to alternative education, the
    Academy promotes competency development through academic opportunities, life skills, and vocational
    preparation.

    Class #52 will begin on Jan. 12, 2025 and the MYCA is encouraging interested cadets
    and families to submit their application as quickly as possible here: Admissions Process.

    For more information, contact Jayme Ham at 269-968-1397 or Joan Miller at 269-968-
    1368.
    For more information, please go to: https://www.michigan.gov/myca/admissions-process

