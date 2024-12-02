Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI [Image 2 of 6]

    Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI

    LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller 

    Michigan National Guard

    Amber Bluntschly, mother of graduates, gets recognized for have 3 sons in the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy graduation class, at MYCA graduation Dec 14., 2024. (US Army Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 07:13
    VIRIN: 241214-A-WX809-4978
    Location: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
