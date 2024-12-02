GOV Gretchen Whitmer address the family, friends and graduates of Class 51 by video at the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Graduation Ceremony, Dec 14, 2024. (US. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Helen Miller)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 07:13
|Photo ID:
|8801313
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-WX809-2143
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Helen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan Youth Challenge Academy Class 51 graduates 3 brothers from Sturgis, MI
No keywords found.