Navy Recruiters of the Year visit MCPON

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (Dec. 13, 2024) The Navy Recruiters of the Year (ROY) pose for a group photo with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, center, during a tour of the Pentagon during ROY week. ROY week recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)