Navy Recruiters of the Year visit MCPON

WASHINGTON (Dec. 13, 2024) The Navy Recruiters of the Year (ROY) visit with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. ROY week recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)