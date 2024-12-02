WASHINGTON (Dec. 13, 2024) The Navy Recruiters of the Year (ROY) visit with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. ROY week recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 10:31
|Photo ID:
|8800558
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-YZ222-1105
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Recruiters of the Year visit MCPON [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.