Navy's Top Recruiters Honored During 2024 ROY Week in Washington

WASHINGTON -– (Dec. 12, 2024) Eleven of the Navy Recruiters of the Year (ROY) were recognized for their accomplishments during the annual ROY Week. This year the commemoration was held in Washington. ROY week recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities and upholding the highest of Navy values.



During ROY week, the recruiters toured the Nation’s Capital, the National Mall, and the Pentagon to learn about and experience each historical site. They met Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea.



“My favorite part of the week has been the chance to explore the historic monuments and landmarks that reflect the greatness of our country, while also connecting with and learning from the other award winners,” said Aviation Electricians Mate 1st Class Matthew Davis, Reserve Component Prior Service Enlisted of the Year recipient. “It feels amazing to reflect on my journey. I’m truly blessed to have been surrounded by exceptional leadership, mentors, and teammates, as their support and guidance have played a crucial role in getting me to where I am today.”



Early in the morning, Dec. 12th, the ROYs visited the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, where Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Jim Waters, and other senior Navy leaders formally commissioned the Navy’s new ‘Strike Group,’ a cutting-edge, multi-scenario, mixed-reality experience that represents the latest innovation in the realm of U.S. military recruiting.



During the commissioning, Franchetti surprised one of the ROYs, Damage Controlman 2nd Class Rheann Hietpas, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville, by promoting her to Damage Controlman 1st Class.



The commissioning ceremony of the Strike Group marked the beginning of a full day of celebrations for the ROYs, culminating in a special ceremony at the Navy Memorial, where each ROY was honored with an individual award recognizing their outstanding achievements in various categories of recruiting.



During the ceremony Waters congratulated the ROYs on their achievements.



“To each of our Recruiters of the Year, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition,” said Waters. “It is my privilege to serve alongside such talented professionals. Your work sets the standard for excellence and ensures the continued strength of our Navy.”



“This ceremony is more than a celebration of awards,” said Waters. “It is a reminder of the vital role recruiting plays in building the Navy of tomorrow. Your efforts ensure that we remain the world’s premier maritime force, ready to meet any challenge.”



The ROYs final event of the week was attending the Army-Navy Game and walking future Sailors to the field where Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presided over an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony during the game where he enlisted 20 new Sailors.



“It is both humbling and an incredible honor to be recognized as a Recruiter of the Year,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mikal Coppage, Reserve Officer of the Year recipient. “Not only does this award give credit to my hard work but it highlights the equally important efforts of the applicants, processor, program manager, community managers, colleagues, and other staff members at NRC and Navy Personnel Command. This selection also reflects greatly upon my family, my wife and children, who support me and my goals every day.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, Navy Recruiting Reserve Command, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 970 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



