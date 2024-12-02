Coalition Forces Secure Perimeter with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, pull security in an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Syrr Parker)