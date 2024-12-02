Coalition Forces Secure Perimeter with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

U.S. Army Spc. Beiler, Craig, assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, prepares to pull security in an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Syrr Parker)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 09:28
|Photo ID:
|8800551
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-OY108-1006
|Resolution:
|7797x5201
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
