    Coalition Forces Secure Perimeter with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles [Image 4 of 5]

    Coalition Forces Secure Perimeter with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

    SYRIA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Syrr Parker 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Spc. Beiler, Craig, assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, prepares to pull security in an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Syrr Parker)

    This work, Coalition Forces Secure Perimeter with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Syrr Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Bradley
    Syria
    CJTF
    OIR

