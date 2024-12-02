U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, secure the area in an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in northeast Syria, Dec. 12, 2024. Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Syrr Parker)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 09:28
|Photo ID:
|8800548
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-OY108-1032
|Resolution:
|8143x5431
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coalition Forces Secure Perimeter with M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Syrr Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.