A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 26th Air Rescue Squadron oversees helicopter air-to-air refueling with an HH-60G Pave Hawk over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 26, 2024. The HH-60G is a helicopter platform optimized for recovering isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, day or night, in adverse weather, and in a variety of threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8800513
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-TV052-1091
|Resolution:
|5748x3824
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.