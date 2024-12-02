HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 26th Air Rescue Squadron oversees helicopter air-to-air refueling with an HH-60G Pave Hawk over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 26, 2024. The HH-60G is a helicopter platform optimized for recovering isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, day or night, in adverse weather, and in a variety of threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)