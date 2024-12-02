Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 4 of 7]

    HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II pilot assigned to the 26th Air Rescue Squadron uses flight controls during a routine sortie over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 26, 2024. The HC-130J executes a diverse array of mission sets, to include recovery operations in denied territory, airdrop, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8800510
    VIRIN: 241126-F-TV052-1196
    Resolution: 2040x1357
    Size: 964.42 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    HC-130J Combat King II

