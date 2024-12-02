HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II pilot assigned to the 26th Air Rescue Squadron uses flight controls during a routine sortie over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 26, 2024. The HC-130J executes a diverse array of mission sets, to include recovery operations in denied territory, airdrop, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)