A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II pilot assigned to the 26th Air Rescue Squadron flies a routine sortie over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 26, 2024. The HC-130J executes a diverse array of mission sets, to include recovery operations in denied territory, airdrop, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 08:02
Photo ID:
|8800511
VIRIN:
|241126-F-TV052-1193
Resolution:
|5238x3485
Size:
|4.57 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
This work, HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.