HC-130J Combat King II takes to the sky over USCENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Airman boards an HC-130J Combat King II before a routine sortie over U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 26, 2024. The HC-130J is the only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform in the Air Force inventory and plays an integral role in combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo)