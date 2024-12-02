USS Savannah Conducts Flight Operations in the Vicinity of Balabac Strait

BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 13, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer Second Class Fernando Richards and Chief Mineman Kevin Williammee assist in routine flight operations aboard the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) in the vicinity of the Balabac Strait, Dec. 13, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathryn Hopp)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8800397
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-XB359-1002
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|BALABAC STRAIT, SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
