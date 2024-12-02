Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Savannah Conducts Flight Operations in the Vicinity of Balabac Strait [Image 1 of 4]

    BALABAC STRAIT, SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 13, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Fernando Richards assists in routine flight operations aboard the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) in the vicinity of the Balabac Strait, Dec. 13,2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathryn Hopp

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8800394
    VIRIN: 241213-N-XB359-1001
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: BALABAC STRAIT, SOUTH CHINA SEA
    free and open indopacific
    critical waterways
    safe and secure seas
    sea passages

