USS Savannah Conducts Flight Operations in the Vicinity of Balabac Strait

BALABAC STRAIT (Dec. 13, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Fernando Richards assists in routine flight operations aboard the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) in the vicinity of the Balabac Strait, Dec. 13,2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Kathryn Hopp