U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), depart base in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Northeast Syria, Dec. 10, 2024. CJTF-OIR continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 03:30
|Photo ID:
|8800371
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-NO330-1050
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition Forces Depart in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Syria [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alexander Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.