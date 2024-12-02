Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Depart in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Syria

    Coalition Forces Depart in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Syria

    SYRIA

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Johnson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), depart base in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Northeast Syria, Dec. 10, 2024. CJTF-OIR continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 03:31
    Photo ID: 8800364
    VIRIN: 241210-A-NO330-1090
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, Coalition Forces Depart in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Syria [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alexander Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Syria
    TF Wolverine
    CJTF
    OIR

