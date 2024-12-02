Coalition Forces Depart in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Syria

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Wolverine, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), depart base in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Convoy in Northeast Syria, Dec. 10, 2024. CJTF-OIR continues to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in designated areas of Syria to set conditions for long-term security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Johnson)