    Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines [Image 3 of 4]

    Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two Philippine Air Force A-29 Super Tucanos, perform a low pass after a bilateral training flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2024. The A-10s are participating in bilateral training with the Philippine Air Force as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, strengthening trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting shared values under international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

