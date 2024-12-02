Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two Philippine Air Force A-29 Super Tucanos, perform a low pass after a bilateral training flight at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2024. The A-10s are participating in bilateral training with the Philippine Air Force as part of a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, strengthening trust, enhancing regional security, and promoting shared values under international law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)