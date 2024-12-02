Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Laird, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, assists a Philippine Airman with donning personal protective equipment at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
