Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Laird, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, briefs members of the Philippine Air Force on how to service liquid oxygen at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling combined and joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region and to maintain operational readiness, resilience, and operational initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)