Strategic Agility: U.S. and Philippine Airmen conduct Dynamic Force Employment exercise in the Philippines

A Philippine Airman attaches a liquid oxygen hose to a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 12, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Force’s security presence supports the peace and stability that have enabled the Indo-Pacific region to develop and prosper for over 70 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)