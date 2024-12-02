USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gonzalez, left, from Brady, Texas, scans for surface contacts from the pilot house onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the ship steams through the Puget Sound before it arrives at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)