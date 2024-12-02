USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

Interior Communications Electrician Seaman, Jolea Molina, from Austin, Texas, mans the helm in the pilot house while Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams through the Puget Sound before arriving at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)
