USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

Capt. Harry Evans, left, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Cmdr. Greg Leveque, assistant reactor officer, scan for surface contacts from the pilot house while Ronald Reagan steams through the Puget Sound before it arrives at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)