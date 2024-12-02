Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Harry Evans, left, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Cmdr. Greg Leveque, assistant reactor officer, scan for surface contacts from the pilot house while Ronald Reagan steams through the Puget Sound before it arrives at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, Dec. 13, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8800262
    VIRIN: 241213-N-OE145-1019
    Resolution: 4678x3119
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap Bremerton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transit
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Kitsap
    PNW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download