Cannon AFB hosts DoD’s first 2-day water resiliency workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 27th Special Operations Wing hosts a water resiliency workshop sponsored by the Office of Secretary Defense’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 11, 2024. ESTCP’s goal is to demonstrate and validate promising, innovative technologies that target the most urgent environmental needs of the DoD. The two-day water resiliency analysis helped identify challenges here at Cannon AFB and offer potential solutions to increased infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)