Cannon AFB hosts DoD’s first 2-day water resiliency workshop

Meredith Pringle, Converge Strategies principal, places ideas on a board written by participants during a water resiliency workshop at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 11, 2024. The workshop was led by Massachusetts Institution of Technology Lincoln Laboratory and facilitated by Converge Strategies L.L.C. with a systematic approach. The two-day water resiliency analysis helped identify challenges here at Cannon AFB and offer potential solutions to increased infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 11:45
|Photo ID:
|8798816
|VIRIN:
|241211-F-WW802-1100
|Resolution:
|5840x4672
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
