Cannon AFB hosts DoD’s first 2-day water resiliency workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Ladona Clayton, Executive Director of Ogallala Land and Water Conservatory, writes talking points on a note during a water resiliency workshop at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 11, 2024. Dr. Clayton was invited to attend the solutions workshop to discuss water accessibility and the Ogallala Aquifer. Cannon AFB leadership focuses on partnerships outside the base and continues to work closely with local counties and municipalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)