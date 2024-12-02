Cannon AFB hosts DoD’s first 2-day water resiliency workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 27th Special Operations Wing hosts a water resiliency workshop sponsored by the Office of Secretary Defense’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 11, 2024. ESTCP’s goal is to demonstrate and validate promising, innovative technologies that target the most urgent environmental needs of the Department of Defense. Cannon AFB leadership focuses on partnerships outside the base and continues to work closely with local counties and municipalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)