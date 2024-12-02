Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon AFB hosts DoD’s first 2-day water resiliency workshop [Image 1 of 5]

    Cannon AFB hosts DoD’s first 2-day water resiliency workshop

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    The 27th Special Operations Wing hosts a water resiliency workshop sponsored by the Office of Secretary Defense’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 11, 2024. ESTCP’s goal is to demonstrate and validate promising, innovative technologies that target the most urgent environmental needs of the Department of Defense. Cannon AFB leadership focuses on partnerships outside the base and continues to work closely with local counties and municipalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8798812
    VIRIN: 241211-F-WW802-1003
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    Air Force

