Cannon AFB first to test new AFSOC Combat Readiness Inspection

Meredith Pringle, Converge Strategies principal, begins a tabletop exercise during a water resiliency workshop at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 11, 2024. The workshop was led by Massachusetts Institution of Technology Lincoln Laboratory and facilitated by Converge Strategies L.L.C. with a systematic approach. Cannon is one of four bases across the Department of the Air Force to participate in a tabletop exercise encompassing the Water Resilience Readiness Exercise in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)