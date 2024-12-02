Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon AFB first to test new AFSOC Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 2 of 5]

    Cannon AFB first to test new AFSOC Combat Readiness Inspection

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Meredith Pringle, Converge Strategies principal, begins a tabletop exercise during a water resiliency workshop at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 11, 2024. The workshop was led by Massachusetts Institution of Technology Lincoln Laboratory and facilitated by Converge Strategies L.L.C. with a systematic approach. Cannon is one of four bases across the Department of the Air Force to participate in a tabletop exercise encompassing the Water Resilience Readiness Exercise in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mateo Parra)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8798814
    VIRIN: 241211-F-WW802-1021
    Resolution: 5579x4463
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    Air Force

