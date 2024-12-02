The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

Newport News, Va – On December 12, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) hosted a special visit from The American Red Cross therapy dogs. These furry companions, including Anne-Lise Gere's smaller golden doodle, Lucy, roamed the Command, spreading smiles and boosting morale for everyone they encountered. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)
