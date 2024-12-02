The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

Newport News, Va – On December 2, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) hosted a special visit from The American Red Cross therapy dogs. These furry companions, including Shelley Kuglin's big fluffy pup, Appa, roamed the Command, spreading smiles and boosting morale for everyone they encountered. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)
