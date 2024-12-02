The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

Newport News, Va – On December 2, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) hosted a special visit from the American Red Cross therapy dogs. These furry companions, including Shelley Kuglin's big fluffy pup Appa, Anne-Lise Gere's smaller golden doodle Lucy, and Jenni Connolly's white/cream colored doodle, Murphy, roamed the Command, spreading smiles and boosting morale for everyone they encountered.



Interacting with Appa, Lucy, and Murphy provided numerous benefits for the employees and service members at SUPSHIPNN. The presence of these dogs has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety, boost moods, and lower blood pressure. Many participants noted feeling an immediate sense of calm and happiness thanks to the gentle nature of the dogs.



The event was a resounding success, leaving a lasting positive impact on the SUPSHIPNN community. Civilians, veterans, and service members all enjoyed the unique opportunity to engage with Appa, Lucy, and Murphy, finding relief and joy in their company.



The Red Cross understands the strong bond between humans and animals, and the critical roles dogs like Appa, Lucy, and Murphy can play within the military community to address mental, emotional, and physical needs.



This visit underscored the importance of mental and emotional well-being in the workplace. The Command looks forward to hosting similar events in the future to continue supporting the health and happiness of its community.



If you’d like more information about the animal visitation program or any of the other volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

