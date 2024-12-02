Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

    Photo By Telly B. Myles | Newport News, Va – On December 2, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Story by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Newport News, Va – On December 2, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) hosted a special visit from the American Red Cross therapy dogs. These furry companions, including Shelley Kuglin's big fluffy pup Appa, Anne-Lise Gere's smaller golden doodle Lucy, and Jenni Connolly's white/cream colored doodle, Murphy, roamed the Command, spreading smiles and boosting morale for everyone they encountered.

    Interacting with Appa, Lucy, and Murphy provided numerous benefits for the employees and service members at SUPSHIPNN. The presence of these dogs has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety, boost moods, and lower blood pressure. Many participants noted feeling an immediate sense of calm and happiness thanks to the gentle nature of the dogs.

    The benefits of therapy dogs like Appa, Lucy, and Murphy extend beyond immediate stress relief. They can improve motivation for activities, including exercise and social interaction. Their presence was especially beneficial during the holiday season, helping to reduce stress and anxiety, boost moods, and lower blood pressure. Many participants felt an immediate sense of calm and happiness, thanks to the gentle nature of these therapy dogs.

    The event was a resounding success, leaving a lasting positive impact on the SUPSHIPNN community. Civilians, veterans, and service members all enjoyed the unique opportunity to engage with Appa, Lucy, and Murphy, finding relief and joy in their company.

    The Red Cross understands the strong bond between humans and animals, and the critical roles dogs like Appa, Lucy, and Murphy can play within the military community to address mental, emotional, and physical needs.

    This visit underscored the importance of mental and emotional well-being in the workplace. The Command looks forward to hosting similar events in the future to continue supporting the health and happiness of its community.

    If you’d like more information about the animal visitation program or any of the other volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:54
    Story ID: 487397
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News, by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newport News
    Mental Health
    Virginia
    Canine
    SUPSHIPNN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download