    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News [Image 7 of 8]

    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Newport News, Va – On December 12, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) hosted a special visit from The American Red Cross therapy dogs. These furry companions, including Jenni Connolly's white/cream colored doodle, Murphy, roamed the Command, spreading smiles and boosting morale for everyone they encountered. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8798685
    VIRIN: 241212-N-DJ454-7199
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    The American Red Cross Therapy Dogs Bring Joy to SUPSHIP Newport News

    Newport News
    Mental Health
    Virginia
    Canine
    SUPSHIPNN

