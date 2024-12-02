An F-15E Strike Eagle crew watches over as Airmen conduct a dual-engine rapid refuel procedure on an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. Fuels, maintenance and weapons Airmen worked together to fuel and arm the jet before sending it on its way. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8798035
|VIRIN:
|241123-F-TV052-1063
|Resolution:
|6048x2016
|Size:
|770.9 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.