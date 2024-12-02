AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-15E Strike Eagle crew watches over as Airmen conduct a dual-engine rapid refuel procedure on an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. Fuels, maintenance and weapons Airmen worked together to fuel and arm the jet before sending it on its way. (U.S. Air Force photo)