AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen load an air-to-air missile onto an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. Fuels, maintenance, and weapons Airmen worked together to fuel and arm the jet before sending it on its way. (U.S. Air Force photo)