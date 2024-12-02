AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman connects a fuel hose to an F-15E Strike Eagle during a dual-engine running-refuel procedure in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. Fuels, maintenance and weapons Airmen worked together to fuel and arm the jet before sending it on its way. (U.S. Air Force photo)