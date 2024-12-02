Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight [Image 8 of 10]

    AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman connects a fuel hose to an F-15E Strike Eagle during a dual-engine running-refuel procedure in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. Fuels, maintenance and weapons Airmen worked together to fuel and arm the jet before sending it on its way. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8798033
    VIRIN: 241123-F-TV052-1083
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
