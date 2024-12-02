AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron removes chocks from an F-15E Strike Eagle after completing a dual-engine rapid refuel procedure in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. The DERRP is a fast and flexible method of keeping fighter aircraft fueled and equipped to continue executing the mission throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)