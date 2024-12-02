Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight [Image 5 of 10]

    AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron removes chocks from an F-15E Strike Eagle after completing a dual-engine rapid refuel procedure in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. The DERRP is a fast and flexible method of keeping fighter aircraft fueled and equipped to continue executing the mission throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8798030
    VIRIN: 241123-F-TV052-1152
    Resolution: 4896x3258
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Rescue
    USCENTCOM
    332nd AEW
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

