A U.S. Airman assigned to the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron removes chocks from an F-15E Strike Eagle after completing a dual-engine rapid refuel procedure in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 23, 2024. The DERRP is a fast and flexible method of keeping fighter aircraft fueled and equipped to continue executing the mission throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8798030
|VIRIN:
|241123-F-TV052-1152
|Resolution:
|4896x3258
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Airmen conduct dual-engine rapid refuel procedure to keep F-15s in the fight [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.