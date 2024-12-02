COMACC visits Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air
Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe,
command chief of ACC, listen to a question during an all call
at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. The Q&A
portion of the all call gave Wilsbach and Wolfe the
opportunity to answer questions about the importance of
NATO's mission in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
