COMACC visits Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air
Combat Command, introduces himself during an all call at
Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. During the all
call, Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, command
chief of ACC, shared ACC’s mission, vision and priorities, as
well as the importance of the missions at Ramstein. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 02:01
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
