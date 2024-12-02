COMACC visits Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air

Combat Command, introduces himself during an all call at

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 7, 2024. During the all

call, Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, command

chief of ACC, shared ACC’s mission, vision and priorities, as

well as the importance of the missions at Ramstein. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)