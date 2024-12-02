U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Hollis, 693rd Intelligence,
Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, U.S.
Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing
command chief, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne
Williams, 86th AW commander, salute an arriving aircraft at
Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. The aircraft was
occupied by U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander
of Air Combat Command, who was arriving for his visit Nov.
6-8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden
Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8795672
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-EV810-1010
|Resolution:
|5314x3536
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Ramstein AB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.