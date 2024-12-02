COMACC visits Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Hollis, 693rd Intelligence,

Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, U.S.

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing

command chief, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne

Williams, 86th AW commander, salute an arriving aircraft at

Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024. The aircraft was

occupied by U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander

of Air Combat Command, who was arriving for his visit Nov.

6-8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden

Beezley)