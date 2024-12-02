COMACC visits Ramstein AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air

Combat Command, shakes hands with Col. Trevor Hollis,

693rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group

commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024.

Wilsbach visited Ramstein to meet with the Airmen from the

693rd ISRG, 21st Operational Weather Squadron, and

leadership from United States Air Forces in Europe – Air

Forces Africa, to discuss ACC operational integration (U.S.

Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)