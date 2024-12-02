U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air
Combat Command, shakes hands with Col. Trevor Hollis,
693rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group
commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2024.
Wilsbach visited Ramstein to meet with the Airmen from the
693rd ISRG, 21st Operational Weather Squadron, and
leadership from United States Air Forces in Europe – Air
Forces Africa, to discuss ACC operational integration (U.S.
Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 02:01
|Photo ID:
|8795673
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-EV810-1027
|Resolution:
|5420x3606
|Size:
|14.09 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC visits Ramstein AB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.