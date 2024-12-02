Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th CONS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aiyana Scott, 35th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, goes over Fiscal Year 24 during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. The 35th CS ensures mission success by efficiently managing contracts for supplies, services, and construction, providing the necessary resources to support daily operations and enhance the base’s overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 01:23
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
