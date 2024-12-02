Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th CONS [Image 4 of 4]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th CONS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aiyana Scott, 35th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, goes over Fiscal Year 24 during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. The 35th CS ensures mission success by efficiently managing contracts for supplies, services, and construction, providing the necessary resources to support daily operations and enhance the base’s overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th CONS [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

