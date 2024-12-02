Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th CONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Bogan, 35th Contracting Squadron commander, explains daily operations to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. The 35th CS provides vital contracting support by managing and overseeing the procurement of goods and services, ensuring the base's operational needs are met efficiently and in alignment with mission requirements.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)