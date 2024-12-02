Wild Weasel Walk-through 35th CONS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. William Williams, 35th Contracting Squadron, construction flight officer in charge, explains the daily processes to 35th Fighter Wing leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024. The 35th CS delivers critical contracting support by facilitating the acquisition of goods, services, and construction projects, directly contributing to the base's operational efficiency and mission.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)