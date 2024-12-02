Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a dodgeball tournament [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a dodgeball tournament

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors begin a game of dodgeball in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 10, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 00:54
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
