USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a dodgeball tournament

Sailors begin a game of dodgeball in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 10, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Knisely)
