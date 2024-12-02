Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts damage control training

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts damage control training

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Damage Controlman 2nd Class Quinn Jones, right, from Gainesville, Georgia, trains Sailors on how to set a fire boundary during a damage control training exercise on the forward mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 11, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIRIN: 241211-N-FA374-1042
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Damage Control
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CVN76

